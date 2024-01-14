Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 4,717 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.73.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,286. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day moving average is $125.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.