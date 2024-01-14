Asio Capital LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM stock traded down $16.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.71. 2,743,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,630. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $423.29 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.