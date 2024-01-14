ALEX Lab (ALEX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.56 Million

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALEX Lab has a market cap of $109.91 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ALEX Lab has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ALEX Lab Profile

ALEX Lab launched on January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. The official website for ALEX Lab is alexgo.io. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.29987862 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $4,813,012.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALEX Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

