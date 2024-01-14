Orchid (OXT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.44 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $93.75 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0957 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00018681 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00289032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,892.67 or 1.00061536 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011418 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010314 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004958 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09631867 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $2,625,735.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

