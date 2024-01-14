Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,691,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,516 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $161,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after buying an additional 40,297 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after buying an additional 33,355 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.57. 7,138,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

