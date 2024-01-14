8,108 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Purchased by Cook Wealth Management Group LLC

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 657,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 514,195 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,230,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,482,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,672,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,344,000.

BATS HYDB traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 48,125 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

