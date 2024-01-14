Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 88,837 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,486,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,837 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.23% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $105,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,768,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,013,000 after buying an additional 653,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,700,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,469,000 after buying an additional 107,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,444,000 after buying an additional 911,053 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. 3,596,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,653. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.84. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

