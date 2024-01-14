Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $20,522,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after buying an additional 235,514 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 527,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,127,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $17,776,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 29,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,523. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.76.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

