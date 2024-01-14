25,000 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Acquired by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $3,384,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,736,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,625,334. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,416 shares of company stock worth $51,397,892. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.03. 1,232,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,381. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $254.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.94.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

