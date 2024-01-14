Patton Fund Management Inc. Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.1% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 20,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,977.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,590 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of SNPS traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $494.40. 1,107,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,440. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $327.56 and a 1 year high of $573.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $528.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
