Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Sells 170,484 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 774,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170,484 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 4.6% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $27,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $175,383,000. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $125,443,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,331,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,559. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

