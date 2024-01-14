General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $12.75 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $617.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $596.54. 1,472,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $633.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $599.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.04. The firm has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,565 shares of company stock valued at $25,777,527. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

