Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Cut by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up about 5.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Arch Capital Group worth $59,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,212,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,428. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $79.36.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $8,758,410.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

