Patton Fund Management Inc. Sells 4,220 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 432,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,550,000 after buying an additional 26,523 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 427,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,485,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after buying an additional 23,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,768,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,405 shares of company stock worth $16,176,680. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,861. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $434.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

