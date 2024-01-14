Leisure Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Leisure Capital Management trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.23. 8,457,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,628,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.64. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $84.51.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

