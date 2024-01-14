Leisure Capital Management Acquires Shares of 6,233 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Leisure Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $306.51. 1,567,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,566. The company has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.99.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

