Leisure Capital Management Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leisure Capital Management reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 1.3% of Leisure Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,107.68. 2,688,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,885,482. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,021.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $919.50. The company has a market cap of $518.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $559.11 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

