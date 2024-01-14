Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Buys 95 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,095 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:META opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $6,188,498.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.19, for a total value of $213,187.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 744,978 shares of company stock valued at $250,659,740. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

