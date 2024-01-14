Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Boosts Stock Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $12,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 220,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 110,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 35,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,141,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.00. The stock had a trading volume of 627,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.96 and a 200-day moving average of $256.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.92 and a fifty-two week high of $288.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ICON Public from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on ICON Public from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICLR

About ICON Public

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.