TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,615 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.09% of TransUnion worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda Zukauckas acquired 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, with a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

TransUnion Trading Up 1.2 %

TransUnion stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,909. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.81%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

