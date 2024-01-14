SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s 6th Largest Position

Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.4% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,770,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,476,000 after purchasing an additional 434,818 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $371,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 101,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 112,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 43,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,224. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $47.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

