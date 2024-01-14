Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Council Asset Management Inc

Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,695 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF comprises approximately 18.7% of Financial Council Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Financial Council Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.35% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $23,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGGO. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 7,208,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,106,000 after buying an additional 972,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,711,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,692,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,392,000 after buying an additional 508,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 703,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 459,215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.64. 606,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,718. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

