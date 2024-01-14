Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 127,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $10,285,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.6 %

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,386,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,366,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,552 shares of company stock worth $8,327,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

