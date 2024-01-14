Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,057 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,505 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BP were worth $15,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,943,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $245,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,574 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BP by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,830,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,355,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.70.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BP. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BP from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.56.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

