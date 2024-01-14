Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.25% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $14,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on INSP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.42.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:INSP traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.86. The stock had a trading volume of 375,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.42. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.27 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

