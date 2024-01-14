Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $14.98 Million Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,400 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.06% of Splunk worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after purchasing an additional 20,467,378 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,922,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,272,525 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $122,010,000 after acquiring an additional 687,938 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,513,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,840. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Splunk had a net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 689.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Piper Sandler cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Splunk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

