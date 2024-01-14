Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Purchases 75,493 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,493 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.43% of Shift4 Payments worth $19,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 695.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $74.72. 2,158,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.46. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.21 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 4.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $65,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,450.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,960 over the last ninety days. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOUR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

