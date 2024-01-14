Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.78. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $89.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

