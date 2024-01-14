First Interstate Bank Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.72 on Friday, reaching $225.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,795,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,481,641. The firm has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.40. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $247.62.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.