Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) Rises By 133.3%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $25.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83.

Oxford Lane Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1406 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

