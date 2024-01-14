Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) Short Interest Update

Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 132.4% from the December 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nexalin Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXL traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.44. 14,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. Nexalin Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.37.

Nexalin Technology (NASDAQ:NXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Nexalin Technology had a negative net margin of 3,576.32% and a negative return on equity of 105.41%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Nexalin Technology Company Profile

Nexalin Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs and develops neurostimulation products for the treatment of mental health in the United States and China. It licenses and markets Nexalin Device, a non-invasive and drug-free therapy for the treatment of anxiety and insomnia. The company's Nexalin device emits a patented frequency-based waveform, which stimulates a positive response from the mid-brain structures associated with various mental health disorders.

