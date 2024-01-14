Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Decreases By 62.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ebara Price Performance
OTCMKTS EBCOY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.31. 7,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Ebara has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $30.66.
Ebara Company Profile
