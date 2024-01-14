Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Decreases By 62.5%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ebara Price Performance

OTCMKTS EBCOY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.31. 7,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Ebara has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

Get Ebara alerts:

Ebara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Ebara Corporation manufactures and sells industrial machinery. It operates through Fluid Machinery & Systems, Environmental Plants, and Precision Machinery segments. The company offers pumps, fans, blowers, chillers, and heating and cooling equipment, compressors, steam turbines, steam turbine generator sets, cryogenic pumps, expanders, dry vacuum pumps, chemical mechanical polishing systems, gas abatement systems, precision machinery network, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, plating systems, and ozonized water generators.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.