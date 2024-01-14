First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Down 61.8% in December

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FAAR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.59. 101,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,933. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.28. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

