Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Source Capital Price Performance

SOR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 8,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,338. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.

Source Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital

Source Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 235.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Source Capital during the second quarter valued at about $420,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 5.9% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Source Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

