Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Source Capital Price Performance
SOR traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.09. 8,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,338. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.13.
Source Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
