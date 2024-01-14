Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VB traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.39. 572,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,156. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $216.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.05.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

