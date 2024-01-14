Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Makes New $587,000 Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,361 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,035,714 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $745,525,000 after buying an additional 1,570,978 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 34,586,641 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $585,552,000 after buying an additional 585,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,129,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,616,000 after buying an additional 1,254,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,466,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,104,981. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 588.00, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.56.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,300.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.