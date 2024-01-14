Arista Wealth Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Arista Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Arista Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arista Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 542,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,559,000 after buying an additional 17,790 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

VIOV traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. 41,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,367. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.93.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

