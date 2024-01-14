Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Buys 7,931 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cameco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after purchasing an additional 493,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cameco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,501,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.088 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

