Adirondack Trust Co. Buys 231 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after acquiring an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.64. 1,629,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,600. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average is $206.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $178.82 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.55, for a total transaction of $285,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,538,913.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $847,995. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com began coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.81.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

