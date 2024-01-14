Adirondack Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 300 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 66,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the third quarter valued at $2,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AVY traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $197.12. 273,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,777. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $203.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.38.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

