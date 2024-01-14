Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,389 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UL stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. 2,450,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,969. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.65. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UL

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.