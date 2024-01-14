Adirondack Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,018,900,000 after purchasing an additional 600,594,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,234 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,900,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,104,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.42. 10,300,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,107,118. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.