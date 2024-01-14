Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.01 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.91. 5,562,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,419. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

