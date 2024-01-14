Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stake Boosted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.13% of Cintas worth $62,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cintas by 229.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 11.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $671,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.50.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $593.00. 228,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $564.52 and a 200 day moving average of $521.89. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $423.06 and a 1-year high of $607.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

