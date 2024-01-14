Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stake Raised by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.8% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 450.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Linde by 1,540.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,077,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,891 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

NYSE:LIN traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.92. 849,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $407.20 and a 200 day moving average of $389.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

