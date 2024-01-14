Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $12,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $91.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.