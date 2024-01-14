Asio Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 251,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,317,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 230.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,355,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 248,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

