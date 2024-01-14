Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN traded up $17.23 on Friday, reaching $933.20. The company had a trading volume of 560,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,828. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.80 and a 1 year high of $935.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $845.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $809.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $917.68.

View Our Latest Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.