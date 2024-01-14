Asio Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 86,822 Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KVUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,986,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,710,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.70. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

