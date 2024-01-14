Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Increased by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,050,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.58 and a twelve month high of $516.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $467.40 and its 200-day moving average is $413.04.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,712,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.50, for a total value of $12,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,793 shares in the company, valued at $36,712,017.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.